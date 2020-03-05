Dr. Rama Medavarapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medavarapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Medavarapu, MD
Dr. Rama Medavarapu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM.
Mmc Cancer Center2530 S Telshor Blvd Ste 201, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-6541
Rio Grande Hematology and Oncology LLC4391 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-2633
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Excellent! Carried me through stage four lung cancer (along with my wife!!).
- Hematology
- English
- 1427298520
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Medavarapu has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medavarapu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
