Overview

Dr. Ramachandra Sista, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.