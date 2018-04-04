See All General Surgeons in Temple, TX
Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Temple, TX with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scott & White Memorial Hospital
    2401 S 31ST ST, Temple, TX 76508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 724-2334
    Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiac Sg
    1190 5th Ave # 1028, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 659-6800
    Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiac Sg
    1190 5th Ave # 1028, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 659-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Embolism
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Pulmonary Embolism
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm

Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma of Lung Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Myxoma Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Malformation Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Constrictive Tuberculous Pericarditis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Medial Necrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemoptysis Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Lower Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Endodermal Sinus Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinitis Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma, Adult Malignant, Pleural Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paralyzed Diaphragm Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sequestration Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Schatzki's Ring Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheoesophageal Fistula - Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 04, 2018
    Doctor Reddy is one of the best doctor I ever known,he takes his job very seriously and he always there for me.
    A.C — Apr 04, 2018
    About Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
    • 1184606626
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny Genl Hospital
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center at Downtown
    • The Brooklyn Hosp
    • Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    Medical Education

