Overview

Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Temple, TX with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.