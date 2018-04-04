Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scott & White Memorial Hospital2401 S 31ST ST, Temple, TX 76508 Directions (254) 724-2334
-
2
Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiac Sg1190 5th Ave # 1028, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-6800
-
3
Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiac Sg1190 5th Ave # 1028, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Doctor Reddy is one of the best doctor I ever known,he takes his job very seriously and he always there for me.
About Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
- 1184606626
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Genl Hospital
- Brooklyn Hospital Center at Downtown
- The Brooklyn Hosp
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.