Dr. Ramachandra Naik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramachandra Naik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL ACONCAGUA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Naik works at
Locations
UW Diabetes Institute at South Lake Union750 Republican St Bldg F, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1457533127
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, India
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL ACONCAGUA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Naik works at
Dr. Naik has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naik speaks Hindi and Kannada.
