Dr. Ramachandra Kolachalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolachalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramachandra Kolachalam, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramachandra Kolachalam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Kolachalam works at
Locations
-
1
Franklin Medical Consultants PC29829 Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 662-4272
- 2 37595 7 Mile Rd Ste 240, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 542-9305
-
3
R B Kolachalam MD PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 460, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 662-4272
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolachalam?
Dr. Kolachalam and his staff were very helpful in handling all the details regarding my surgery. The procedure was professionally done, and well explained to my wife and me promptly afterwards. My recovery has been without any complications. I definitely recommend Dr. Kolachalam for abdominal surgery.
About Dr. Ramachandra Kolachalam, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1386687010
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- Providence Hospital
- Meth Hospital
- University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolachalam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolachalam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolachalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolachalam works at
Dr. Kolachalam has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolachalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kolachalam speaks Hindi.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolachalam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolachalam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolachalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolachalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.