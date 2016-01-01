Overview

Dr. Ramachandra Hosmane, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Hosmane works at Ramachandra University Hosmane MD in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.