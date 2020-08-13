Dr. Ramachander Nanduri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanduri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramachander Nanduri, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramachander Nanduri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Nanduri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinical Medica De La Mora Inc.995 Gateway Center Way Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92102 Directions (619) 264-3107
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nanduri?
MET HIM IN PERSON, HE MADE MY LIFE WORTH IT...NO WORDS TO EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE...I AM IN DEBT WITH MY LIFE...HE IS AN EXTRAORDINARY HUMAN BEING...HE IS NOT JUST A DOCTOR, HE MAKES PEOPLE FEEL SPECIAL & ADIVISES FROM THIS PERSON, MAKE BELIEVE IN KINDNESS...I REALLY MEAN IT!!!
About Dr. Ramachander Nanduri, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1093721896
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nanduri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanduri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanduri works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanduri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanduri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.