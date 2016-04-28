Overview

Dr. Rama Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Health Sciences Antigua School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200 in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.