Dr. Rama Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rama Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Health Sciences Antigua School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology At Seaview Avenue Suite 200501 Seaview Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 663-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy has provided excellent care for me and my wife for almost 30 years. We depend on him for all aspects of our health decisions and he has never let us down. Dr. Reddy detected something he just didn't like. He was persistent in finding out why my EKG benchmark had changed. After a few tests we concluded that by-pass surgery would be the best longer term treatment. I am now recovered and feeling better than ever. I owe my life to Dr. Reddy. He's the kind of doctor everyone should have.
About Dr. Rama Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1306839907
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- East Orange Genl Hosp
- University of Health Sciences Antigua School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.