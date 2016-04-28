See All Cardiologists in Staten Island, NY
Cardiology
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rama Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Health Sciences Antigua School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200 in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology At Seaview Avenue Suite 200
    501 Seaview Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10305 (718) 663-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Hyperlipidemia
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Apr 28, 2016
    Dr. Reddy has provided excellent care for me and my wife for almost 30 years. We depend on him for all aspects of our health decisions and he has never let us down. Dr. Reddy detected something he just didn't like. He was persistent in finding out why my EKG benchmark had changed. After a few tests we concluded that by-pass surgery would be the best longer term treatment. I am now recovered and feeling better than ever. I owe my life to Dr. Reddy. He's the kind of doctor everyone should have.
    JOHN ANDERSON in Staten Island, NY — Apr 28, 2016
    About Dr. Rama Reddy, MD

    Cardiology
    53 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1306839907
    Education & Certifications

    Maimonides Medical Center
    Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    East Orange Genl Hosp
    University of Health Sciences Antigua School of Medicine
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rama Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200 in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Reddy's profile.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

