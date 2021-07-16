Overview

Dr. Rama Rao, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA, Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.