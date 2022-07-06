Overview

Dr. Rama Prayaga, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Andhra Med College.



Dr. Prayaga works at New Stress Clinic in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.