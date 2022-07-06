Dr. Rama Prayaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prayaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Prayaga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rama Prayaga, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Andhra Med College.
New Stress Clinic Inc.
Locations
-
1
New Stress Clinic Inc.5194 DAWES AVE, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 820-1900
- 2 3534 Carlin Springs Rd Ste 5, Falls Church, VA 22041 Directions (703) 820-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prayaga has a great practice! He offers a variety of appointment times, tele-health for convenience and he/his staff are incredibly responsive. He and his staff are some much available and flexible that I was able to book an appointment on a holiday. Additionally, anytime I send an email, there response time is consistently prompt! Aside from the convenience that they provide, Dr. Prayaga is a great provider due to his understanding of psychiatry and providing alternative solutions. If you have a problem, he finds the solution!
About Dr. Rama Prayaga, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1033121058
Education & Certifications
- George Town Univercity
- Elmhurst Hospital Center Mt Sinai
- Andhra Med College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prayaga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prayaga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prayaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prayaga has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prayaga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Prayaga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prayaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prayaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prayaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.