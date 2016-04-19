Dr. Rama Poola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Poola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rama Poola, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from AURORA HEALTH CARE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Poola works at
Locations
-
1
HSHS Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology - Springfield1118 W Legacy Pointe Dr Ste 300, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 787-8870
-
2
HSHS Medical Group2801 Mathers Rd, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 241-3586Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw a General practitioner for years. Within my first couple of visits Dr. Poola had my problem properly diagnosed and got me in for surgery and has been very good about following up. If you need someone to hold your hand, anyone will do. If you need someone who knows her stuff and will be very aggressive in finding out why you have a problem, my money's on Dr Poola.
About Dr. Rama Poola, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1932362241
Education & Certifications
- AURORA HEALTH CARE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poola has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poola speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Poola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.