Dr. Rama Pathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rama Pathi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Pathi works at
Locations
Rama Thiru Pathi MD Inc.18145 US Highway 18 Ste D, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 946-0020
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic18300 US Highway 18, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-2311
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pathi?
He the good Doctor Very understanding and caring
About Dr. Rama Pathi, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1346348968
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pathi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pathi works at
Dr. Pathi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathi.
