Overview

Dr. Rama Pathi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Pathi works at High Desert Orthopedics in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.