Overview

Dr. Rama Palwai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Palwai works at NORTH HOUSTON RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX and Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.