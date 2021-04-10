Dr. Rama Palwai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palwai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Palwai, MD
Overview
Dr. Rama Palwai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Palwai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Houston Rheumatology Associates19701 Kingwood Dr Bldg 4 Ste A, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 319-4700
-
2
North Houston Rheumatology Associates920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 350, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 319-4700
-
3
North Houston Rheumatology Associates425 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 108, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 319-4700Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Memorial Healthcare System
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palwai?
Dr Palwai has been an amazing doctor. She has treated my RA for years. She helped me arrive to a medication combination that has worked well to hold off the flare ups. She’s kind and a great listener! I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Rama Palwai, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1689610115
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Edgewater Medical Center
- Kurnool Government Hospital
- Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palwai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palwai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palwai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palwai works at
Dr. Palwai has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palwai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palwai speaks Hindi and Telugu.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Palwai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palwai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palwai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palwai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.