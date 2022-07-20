See All Cardiologists in Merced, CA
Dr. Rama Nandipati, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rama Nandipati, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rama Nandipati, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Dr. Nandipati works at Rama Nandipati MD in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rama Nandipati, MD
    450 E Yosemite Ave Ste A, Merced, CA 95340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 725-1112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Merced

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nandipati?

    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr. Nandipati explains everything very thorough. Doctor is patient and kind. Dr. nandipati is very knowledgeable pulmonary doctor. I’m going to miss him when he leaves. We are loosing a very special doctor to our area.
    Brenda — Jul 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rama Nandipati, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rama Nandipati, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nandipati to family and friends

    Dr. Nandipati's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nandipati

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rama Nandipati, MD.

    About Dr. Rama Nandipati, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962583096
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Christ Hospital & Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Christ Hospital, Oak Lawn, Il
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rama Nandipati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandipati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nandipati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nandipati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nandipati works at Rama Nandipati MD in Merced, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nandipati’s profile.

    Dr. Nandipati has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nandipati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandipati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandipati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nandipati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nandipati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rama Nandipati, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.