Overview

Dr. Rama Nandipati, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Nandipati works at Rama Nandipati MD in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.