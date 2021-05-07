Dr. Mulupuri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rama Mulupuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rama Mulupuri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Mulupuri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sophia Rahman MD PLLC6300 Stonewood Dr Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 867-1803Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulupuri?
I have been seeing Dr. Mulupuri since I relocated to Texas in 2016. She is AMAZING to work with! Very professional, honest, a wealth of knowledge, and respectful.
About Dr. Rama Mulupuri, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1912003112
Education & Certifications
- NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulupuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulupuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulupuri works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulupuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulupuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulupuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulupuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.