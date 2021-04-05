Dr. Rama Letchuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Letchuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Letchuman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rama Letchuman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Specialists Hospital Shreveport and WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Letchuman works at
Locations
1
Pain Care Consultants1534 Elizabeth Ave Ste 201, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 629-5505
2
Pain Care Consultants1500 Line Ave Ste 202, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 629-5505
Hospital Affiliations
- Specialists Hospital Shreveport
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to him for about 3 years now for my ruptured disc in my spine. He has been amazing with me and very informative, anything I ask about he or his staff have no problems answering, they also give me a full breakdown of it all and what to expect before, during and after. Thank you for helping me with my pain one ablation at a time ( 1 every year ).
About Dr. Rama Letchuman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1891787511
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Mayo Clin Coll Of Med
- Univ of MO Hosp & Clin
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Letchuman works at
