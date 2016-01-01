Dr. Rama Koslowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koslowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Koslowe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Sangita Parab Medical PC31 New Dorp Ln, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 668-1000
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Koslowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koslowe accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koslowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Koslowe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koslowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koslowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koslowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.