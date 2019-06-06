See All Psychiatrists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Ramakrishnarao Kongara, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ramakrishnarao Kongara, MD

Psychiatry
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramakrishnarao Kongara, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kongara works at Chalasani Kongara & Atluri Mds in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Single Minded Counseling Consulting & Coaching LLC
    8542 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 767-3372

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lane Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 06, 2019
    I've been a patient of Dr. Kongara's for 19 years. When other psychiatrists misdiagnosed me for years and my condition got worse and worse. I began to feel hopeless about getting better. What a blessing to have found him. First he treated me with kindness and compassion. He diagnosed me correctly. I then found out what was going on with me. I have bi-polar and gad. He found the right combination of mood stabilizer and anti-depressant. Soon after I began taking those correct medications, I started gradually feeling better. A feeling that I hadn't had in a very long time. He saved my life to sum it all up. Thank you, Dr. Kongara, for helping me get my life and sanity back. I am forever grateful.
    Kimberley Harrell — Jun 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ramakrishnarao Kongara, MD
    About Dr. Ramakrishnarao Kongara, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881867448
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
