Dr. Ramakrishnarao Kongara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramakrishnarao Kongara, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kongara works at
Locations
Single Minded Counseling Consulting & Coaching LLC8542 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 767-3372
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Kongara's for 19 years. When other psychiatrists misdiagnosed me for years and my condition got worse and worse. I began to feel hopeless about getting better. What a blessing to have found him. First he treated me with kindness and compassion. He diagnosed me correctly. I then found out what was going on with me. I have bi-polar and gad. He found the right combination of mood stabilizer and anti-depressant. Soon after I began taking those correct medications, I started gradually feeling better. A feeling that I hadn't had in a very long time. He saved my life to sum it all up. Thank you, Dr. Kongara, for helping me get my life and sanity back. I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Ramakrishnarao Kongara, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1881867448
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kongara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kongara accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kongara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kongara works at
Dr. Kongara has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kongara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kongara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kongara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.