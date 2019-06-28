Overview

Dr. Rama Jager, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Forest, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Jager works at University Retina and Macula Associates, PC in Oak Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.