Overview

Dr. Rama Garimella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Garimella works at Cary Cardiology in Cary, NC with other offices in Fuquay Varina, NC and Dunn, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.