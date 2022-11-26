Overview

Dr. Rama Balaraman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences|Thanjavar Medical College - Thanjavar India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Balaraman works at Ocala Oncology/Florida Cancer Affiliates in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.