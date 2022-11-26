Dr. Rama Balaraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balaraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Balaraman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rama Balaraman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences|Thanjavar Medical College - Thanjavar India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
-
1
Lady Lake13940 N US Highway 441 Ste 203, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 496-9750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Ocala Oncology/Florida Cancer Affiliates3130 SW 32ND AVE, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 496-9752
-
3
Timber Ridge9401 SW Highway 200 Ste 702, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 496-9751
-
4
Florida Cancer Affiliates433 SW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 607-6188
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balaraman has been treating me for colorectal cancer for the past 5 months and I have nothing but praise for her and her willingness to go the extra mile for me because of my special circumstances insofar as my treatment options. She is genuine, smart, and an A+ oncologist.
About Dr. Rama Balaraman, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1396709424
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri - St. Louis MO
- St. Mary's Health Center - St. Louis MO
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences|Thanjavar Medical College - Thanjavar India
