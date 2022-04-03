Overview

Dr. Ram Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sardar Patel MC Rajasthan U and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Singh works at Academic Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, PC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.