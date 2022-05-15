Dr. Ram Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ram Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Ram Sharma, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from JN Medical College Aligarh India and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Ram Sharma, MD, Cardiologist300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 290, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (629) 219-7682
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr. Sharma is very professional. He is thorough to assess the problem. Last but not least he is very kind.
About Dr. Ram Sharma, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1447212964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- JN Medical College Aligarh India
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi and Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.