Overview

Dr. Ram Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royston, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Reddy Medical Group in Royston, GA with other offices in Hartwell, GA and Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.