Dr. Nimmagadda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramalingeswara Nimmagadda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramalingeswara Nimmagadda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Nimmagadda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ram Nimmagadda MD6801 Whittier Ave Ste 205, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 356-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nimmagadda?
My husband and I have been going to Dr. Ram for more years than I can remember. We have suggested him to a number of friends during that time. We have all been completely satisfied with him and his staff. They are wonderful.
About Dr. Ramalingeswara Nimmagadda, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1396773859
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nimmagadda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimmagadda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimmagadda works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimmagadda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimmagadda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimmagadda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimmagadda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.