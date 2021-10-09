See All Otolaryngologists in Margate, FL
Dr. Ram Madasu, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (51)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ram Madasu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.

Dr. Madasu works at Sleep Disorders At Northwest Medical Center in Margate, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Medical Center
    2801 N State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 974-0400
    Broward Ent. Consultants LLC
    5511 N University Dr Ste 101B, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 755-4002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoid Infections Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 09, 2021
    After years of suffering from sinusitis Dr. Madasu got to the foot of my problem. He straightened my deviated septum and cleaned out my sinuses, putting in a stent to keep them open. There was no packing or black eyes. The surgery was perfect and my recovery easy and fast. If you have any issues with your ears, nose or throat he is hands down the best. He's an amazing doctor, he listens!!!!!
    Nancy Fenton — Oct 09, 2021
    About Dr. Ram Madasu, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679541445
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Carraway Meth Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Birmingham-Southern College
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ram Madasu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madasu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madasu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madasu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madasu has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madasu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Madasu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madasu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madasu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madasu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

