Dr. Ram Madasu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Northwest Medical Center2801 N State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-0400
Broward Ent. Consultants LLC5511 N University Dr Ste 101B, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 755-4002
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
After years of suffering from sinusitis Dr. Madasu got to the foot of my problem. He straightened my deviated septum and cleaned out my sinuses, putting in a stent to keep them open. There was no packing or black eyes. The surgery was perfect and my recovery easy and fast. If you have any issues with your ears, nose or throat he is hands down the best. He’s an amazing doctor, he listens!!!!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1679541445
- Carraway Meth Med Center
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Birmingham-Southern College
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Madasu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madasu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madasu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madasu has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madasu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Madasu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madasu.
