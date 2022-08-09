Overview

Dr. Ram Kairam, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with BronxCare Health System— Fulton Campus and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Kairam works at Jay E. Selman, MS, MD / Selman Neurology, PLLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.