Dr. Ram Garg, MD
Overview
Dr. Ram Garg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Taylor, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Jln Medical College and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
Dr. Garg works at
Locations
Dr. Ram S. Garg, MD
14625 Telegraph Rd Ste A, Taylor, MI 48180
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garg IS amazing, you CAN understand him and he is very thorough. His staff is excellent and very, very kind.
About Dr. Ram Garg, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164402442
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Jln Medical College
