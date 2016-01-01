Overview

Dr. Ram Chandra, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, MO. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine|University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lafayette Regional Health Center.



Dr. Chandra works at Lexington Medical Clinic in Lexington, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.