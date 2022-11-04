Overview

Dr. Ram Challapalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Challapalli works at Saint Mary's Cardiology in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.