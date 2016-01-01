See All Psychiatrists in Augusta, GA
Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Ram Bishnoi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.

Dr. Bishnoi works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

  Psychiatry
  18 years of experience
  English
  1780963835
Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
  Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ram Bishnoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Bishnoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Bishnoi works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA.

Dr. Bishnoi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishnoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishnoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

