Overview

Dr. Ram Aribindi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital and Advocate Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Aribindi works at Southland Rheumatology LTD. in Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.