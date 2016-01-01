See All Psychiatrists in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. Raluca Stefanescu-Sturz, MD

Psychiatry
27 years of experience
Dr. Raluca Stefanescu-Sturz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Creekwood Center
    3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090
    AMH Geropsychiatric Associates
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 308, Abington, PA 19001

Hospital Affiliations
  Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Personality Disorders
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Neurasthenia Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Raluca Stefanescu-Sturz, MD

  Psychiatry
  27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1699935585
Education & Certifications

  University Of Pennsylvania, Psychosomatic Medicine
  Drexel University College Of Medicine, Psychiatry
Residency
  Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy
  Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

