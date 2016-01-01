Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raluca Stefanescu-Sturz, MD
Overview
Dr. Raluca Stefanescu-Sturz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Creekwood Center3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
AMH Geropsychiatric Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 308, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raluca Stefanescu-Sturz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania, Psychosomatic Medicine
- Drexel University College Of Medicine, Psychiatry
- Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz.
