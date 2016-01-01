Dr. Raluca Papadopol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papadopol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raluca Papadopol, MD
Overview
Dr. Raluca Papadopol, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universitatea de Medicina si Farmacie "Grigore T. Popa" and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Papadopol works at
Locations
Pediatric Medical Associates160 W Germantown Pike Ste D2, East Norriton, PA 19401 Directions
Pediatric Medical Associates1077 Rydal Rd Ste 300, Rydal, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
About Dr. Raluca Papadopol, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1841276458
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Children's Hospital of Michigan
- Children's Hospital of Michigan
- Universitatea de Medicina si Farmacie "Grigore T. Popa"
- Pediatrics
Dr. Papadopol speaks Romanian.
