Overview

Dr. Raluca Ionescu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila U Med and Pharm and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital and Providence Holy Family Hospital.



Dr. Ionescu works at Rockwood Moran Prairie Fam Medical in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.