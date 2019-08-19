Dr. Raluca Arimie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arimie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raluca Arimie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raluca Arimie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Arimie works at
Family Medicine Associates-northridge18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 600, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 710-8045
Raluca Arimie Medical Corp.7325 Medical Center Dr, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 710-8045
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
In short, Dr. Arimie saved my life. I had what they call a "double heart attack" where both sides of the heart, and all of my arteries were completely blocked. She performed 2 operations over 2 long days to save my heart with 4 stents. I'm a grown man, but I get misty eyed whenever I think of this very special person.
About Dr. Raluca Arimie, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- 1295760395
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University
- Cardiology
Dr. Arimie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arimie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arimie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arimie works at
Dr. Arimie has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arimie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arimie speaks Romanian and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Arimie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arimie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arimie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arimie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.