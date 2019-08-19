Overview

Dr. Raluca Arimie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Arimie works at Family Medicine Assoc Of Northridge in Northridge, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.