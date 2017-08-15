See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Craniofacial Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Raluan Soltero, MD is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Craniofacial Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Soltero works at Ron Soltero, MD in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Professional Surgicenter Inc
    (858) 457-8686

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gastrointestinal Diseases

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Pulmonary Disease
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
I had such an amazing experience for my first surgery 11 years ago that even though I live 3000 miles away, I chose to fly out for my second. I am even more impressed the second time around! Many of my friends in both CA as well as VA have expressed interest in scheduling with him in the future. His staff is highly educated and beyond helpful. I highly recommend the practice and am looking forward to visiting in the future for any of my cosmetic needs!
About Dr. Raluan Soltero, MD

  Craniofacial Surgery
  32 years of experience
  English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
  1558481150
Education & Certifications

  Georgetown Hospital|University Of California San Diego Medical Center
  GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
  Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raluan Soltero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soltero is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Soltero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Soltero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Soltero works at Ron Soltero, MD in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Soltero's profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltero.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soltero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soltero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

