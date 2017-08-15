Dr. Raluan Soltero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soltero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raluan Soltero, MD
Overview
Dr. Raluan Soltero, MD is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Craniofacial Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Locations
Professional Surgicenter Inc4510 Executive Dr Ste 105, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 457-8686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had such an amazing experience for my first surgery 11 years ago that even though I live 3000 miles away, I chose to fly out for my second. I am even more impressed the second time around! Many of my friends in both CA as well as VA have expressed interest in scheduling with him in the future. His staff is highly educated and beyond helpful. I highly recommend the practice and am looking forward to visiting in the future for any of my cosmetic needs!
About Dr. Raluan Soltero, MD
- Craniofacial Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Hospital|University Of California San Diego Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soltero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soltero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soltero speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soltero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soltero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.