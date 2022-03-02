Dr. Ralph Zagha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zagha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Zagha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Zagha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Zagha works at
Locations
Ralph Zagha MD2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 205, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 953-6984Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give him 10 stars, I would. I wish more doctors were like him. I drove almost an hour to see him but well worth it to see the best! Got to the root of the problem and fixed it. I did my research of the different procedures and such, which impressed him.Information is power, and with (most) of the stuff online, its easy. I use web-md. The wait was only 30 minutes, and mostly due to an afternoon appointment, which is expected. If you dont wanna wait, get an 8am appt. whether its with this dr. or anybody else. By the way- the office staff is very friendly too.
About Dr. Ralph Zagha, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1063450773
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic|Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- Tufts University School|Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zagha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zagha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zagha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zagha has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zagha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zagha speaks Creole and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zagha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zagha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zagha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zagha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.