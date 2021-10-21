Dr. Ralph Vick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Vick, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Vick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Vick works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Huntersville16455 Statesville Rd Ste 420, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 892-2949
-
2
Atrium Health University City8800 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 892-2949
-
3
Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology201 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 372-5180
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vick removed my kidney due to cancer and I could not have been more pleased with his care. He has been wonderful to me and would highly recommend him. He has been treating me for over 2 years and has been very sensitive to my feelings and physical being. I am shocked at some of the bad reviews as he has never been neglectful or disrespectful to me.
About Dr. Ralph Vick, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Urology
