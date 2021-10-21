See All Urologists in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Ralph Vick, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ralph Vick, MD

Urology
3.2 (36)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ralph Vick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Vick works at Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Huntersville in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD
Dr. Lawrence Eskew, MD
4.4 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Stewart Polsky, MD
Dr. Stewart Polsky, MD
3.0 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Phillip Marks, MD
Dr. Phillip Marks, MD
3.7 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Huntersville
    16455 Statesville Rd Ste 420, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 892-2949
  2. 2
    Atrium Health University City
    8800 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 892-2949
  3. 3
    Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology
    201 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 372-5180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health University City
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vick?

    Oct 21, 2021
    Dr. Vick removed my kidney due to cancer and I could not have been more pleased with his care. He has been wonderful to me and would highly recommend him. He has been treating me for over 2 years and has been very sensitive to my feelings and physical being. I am shocked at some of the bad reviews as he has never been neglectful or disrespectful to me.
    JCarlyle — Oct 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ralph Vick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ralph Vick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vick to family and friends

    Dr. Vick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ralph Vick, MD.

    About Dr. Ralph Vick, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659310639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Vick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vick has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Vick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ralph Vick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.