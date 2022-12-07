Overview

Dr. Ralph Tufano, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny At Buffalo School Of Med And Biomedical Science and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tufano works at Champaign Dental Group in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.