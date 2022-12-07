Dr. Ralph Tufano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tufano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Tufano, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Tufano, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny At Buffalo School Of Med And Biomedical Science and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tufano works at
Locations
First Physicians Group Thyroid and Parathyroid Center1901 Floyd St Ste 304, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 262-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When my endocrinologist advised me to have my thyroid removed, I sought out Dr Tufano because he operated on a family member last year with excellent results. In the office visit he took an ultrasound and reviewed everything from my doctor. He went over the options and possible risks in detail. Outpatient surgery was performed in the fabulous new oncology tower at Sarasota Memorial. I was back home in only a few hours. There were no complications and discomfort was minimal. I was fine with only over the counter pain medicine for the first couple of days post surgery. Many thanks to the Dr Tufano and staff.
About Dr. Ralph Tufano, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- Suny At Buffalo School Of Med And Biomedical Science
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tufano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tufano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tufano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tufano has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tufano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Tufano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tufano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tufano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tufano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.