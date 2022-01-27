Overview

Dr. Ralph Teague, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Teague works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.