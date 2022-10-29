See All Orthopedic Surgeons in West Covina, CA
Dr. Ralph Steiger, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ralph Steiger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital.

Dr. Steiger works at Ralph N Steiger Inc in West Covina, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA, Pomona, CA, Riverside, CA and San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ralph N Steiger Inc
    1250 S Sunset Ave Ste 350, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 377-0753
  2. 2
    Newport Beach Office
    320 Superior Ave Ste 350, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 338-5939
  3. 3
    Pomona Office
    520 E Foothill Blvd # 1, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 338-5939
  4. 4
    Riverside Office
    6700 Indiana Ave Ste 145, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 338-5939
  5. 5
    San Bernardino Office
    155 W Hospitality Ln Ste 105, San Bernardino, CA 92408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 668-5939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
  • Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Surgery
Injuries
Knee Replacement
Hip Surgery
Injuries
Knee Replacement

Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 29, 2022
    The best doctor and staff
    Marina Ruiz — Oct 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ralph Steiger, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528096450
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Miners Meml Hosp
    Internship
    • Cincinnati Hosps
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Steiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steiger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

