Dr. Ralph Stafford Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Stafford Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from SAINT BARTHOLOMEW'S AND THE ROYAL LONDON SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Stafford Jr works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates251 N Lyerly St Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 826-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have only seen him twice, but I was very impressed. I got there ten min. early took me back in 5 min. after the nurse left and I to wait on him maybe three min. He asked me questions and explained a lot to me. i felt there feeling much better thanks to him. He took his time and answered anything i asked. His nurse, Elaine, was super nice also. So thanks to both.
About Dr. Ralph Stafford Jr, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1972596013
Education & Certifications
- University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- SAINT BARTHOLOMEW'S AND THE ROYAL LONDON SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY
Dr. Stafford Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stafford Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stafford Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stafford Jr works at
Dr. Stafford Jr has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafford Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stafford Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stafford Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.