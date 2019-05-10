See All Nephrologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Ralph Stafford Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from SAINT BARTHOLOMEW'S AND THE ROYAL LONDON SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Stafford Jr works at Nephrology Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nephrology Associates
    251 N Lyerly St Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 826-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 10, 2019
    I have only seen him twice, but I was very impressed. I got there ten min. early took me back in 5 min. after the nurse left and I to wait on him maybe three min. He asked me questions and explained a lot to me. i felt there feeling much better thanks to him. He took his time and answered anything i asked. His nurse, Elaine, was super nice also. So thanks to both.
    About Dr. Ralph Stafford Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972596013
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tn College Med Chattanooga
    Medical Education
    • SAINT BARTHOLOMEW'S AND THE ROYAL LONDON SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY
    Dr. Ralph Stafford Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stafford Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stafford Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stafford Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stafford Jr works at Nephrology Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Stafford Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Stafford Jr has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafford Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stafford Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stafford Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

