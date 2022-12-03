Overview

Dr. Ralph Santoro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Santoro works at Robert P Sarni MD Inc in Cranston, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.