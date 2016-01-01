Overview

Dr. Ralph Sando, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ardmore, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Sando works at Philadelphia Ophthalmology in Ardmore, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

