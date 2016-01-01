See All Ophthalmologists in Ardmore, PA
Dr. Ralph Sando, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ralph Sando, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ardmore, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Sando works at Philadelphia Ophthalmology in Ardmore, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Ophthalmology
    100 Church Rd Ste 100, Ardmore, PA 19003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dept of Ophthalmology
    913 Walnut St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eyelid Disorders
Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Ralph Sando, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1326015421
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Temple University Hospital
Internship
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ralph Sando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sando has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sando has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sando.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

