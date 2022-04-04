Dr. Round has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph Round, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Round, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Locations
Neurological Consultants, P.C.4545 E 9th Ave Ste 510, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Round for many years. He is an excellent physician. He is kind and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Ralph Round, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1821049511
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Univ Of Southern California Hospital
- New York Medical College-Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Round accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Round has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Round has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Round on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Round. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Round.
