Dr. Ralph Rophie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Rophie works at Dr. Ralph A. Rophie, PA in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.