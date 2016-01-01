See All Vascular Surgeons in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Ralph Redd, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ralph Redd, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.

Dr. Redd works at Montgomery Vascular Surgery in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Montgomery Vascular Surgery
    2055 E Blvd 5 Fl Ste 503, Montgomery, AL 36116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Montgomery Vascular Surgery, P.C.
    2055 E South Blvd Ste 908, Montgomery, AL 36116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 284-6500

  • Baptist Medical Center South

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Ralph Redd, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487676045
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carolinas Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Redd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redd works at Montgomery Vascular Surgery in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Redd’s profile.

    Dr. Redd has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Redd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

