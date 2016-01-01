Overview

Dr. Ralph Rahme, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Joseph University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.



Dr. Rahme works at St Barnabas Hosp Neurosurgery in Bronx, NY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.