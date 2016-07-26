Overview

Dr. Ralph Quade, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Quade works at Champaign Dental Group in Albany, NY with other offices in Rensselaer, NY and Halfmoon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.